Cookie sales underway

LUBBOCK, Texas - Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains is excited to kick off the 2019 Cookie Season on January 11. The Girl Scout Cookie Program is a powerful entrepreneurship incubator for the next generation of female leaders and it supports amazing experiences for girls from the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles to Fort Worth

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls not only practice important skills like resilience, money management, and problem-solving, they also use their earnings to power amazing experiences for themselves and their troop, including travel, service projects, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) experiences.

“A box of Girl Scout Cookies is so much more than a sweet treat,” said Becky Burton, ceo of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains Council. “Girls learn the skills they will need to be tomorrow’s business leaders and entrepreneurs - skills like goal-setting, decision-making, and people skills, which professionals in every field need in order to succeed. Troops are also using their cookie proceeds to contribute to our community right now, through incredible service projects.”

Everyone’s favorite classic Girl Scout cookie flavors are back, including Thin Mints, Caramel DeLites, and Lemonades, and we are excited to announce a new gluten-free offering, the Caramel Chocolate Chip. The Caramel Chocolate Chip features rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy gluten-free cookie.

Customers can find their cookies by downloading the Cookie Finder app, available for Apple and Android devices, or by going to www.girlscoutcookies.org.

We’re the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains

We’re 28,000 strong—28,000 girls and adults who believe every girl can change the world. It began more than 100 years ago with one woman, Juliette “Daisy” Gordon Low, who believed in the power of every girl. Today, we continue her vision of building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place by helping them discover their inner strength, passions, and talents. And with programs from the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles to Fort Worth, there’s a chance for every girl to do something amazing. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, call 800-687-4475 or visit www.gs-top.org.