Cotton Patch looking to sidestep permanent price hike with temporary surcharge

LUBBOCK, Texas – Cotton Patch Cafe recently announced it would implement a 5% surcharge to all orders, due to the rising commodity prices and employment shortages, according to a statement from the restaurant. KLBK’s Skylar Soto reached out to the company to get an in-depth explanation of what led to the decision.

In the statement from the restaurant, it said the surcharge was due to long-lasting hardships faced by the restaurant industry.

“The five percent surcharge is a temporary and transparent approach to ensure Cotton Patch Cafe can maintain the same scratch-made quality without compromising value,” Cotton Patch spokesperson Amy Power said in a statement.

Additionally, Cotton Patch said the surcharge can adjust as needed to avoid raising menu prices.

“As we, and the rest of the world, continue to experience increased supply chain costs and related issues, we remain dedicated to delivering the highest quality at great prices,” Power said. “Our team monitors the situation daily to ensure we remain flexible in our response to changing conditions.”

Chris Berry, Lubbock Chapter President of the Texas Restaurant Association, said that the restaurant industry and hospitality has been in chaos for the last 19 months and everyday has come with a new challenge.

“Any increase that whether it’s a menu price or a percentage of the sales is going to help offset an increased cost that that was incurred that wasn’t planned for or that wasn’t part of your forecasting for the year,” Berry said.

Berry, who is also the Operating Partner at River Smith’s Chicken and Catfish, said the food prices have increased as beef is up over 60%, fats and oils are up 50% and eggs are up 40% and the list just continues.

“The majority of the folks that are adjusting to as they need to the market trends have done it through many price increases,” Berry said. “I think that’s what they’re trying to do, and not make a dime more offset, an increase in cost that was not foreseen or that cannot be predicted.”

Cotton Patch said it believes costs will go back to normal, and at that time, said it will remove the surcharge.

“Our commitment is, and always has been, to serve our customers, keep our employees working and continue to contribute to the Lubbock economy in a meaningful way,” Power said.