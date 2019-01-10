Councilman working to minimize homelessness in District 1

LUBBOCK, Texas - Many of the top priorities for Lubbock City Councilman, Juan A. Chadis, are the issues of homelessness and abandonment of locals' residences.

The councilman said he's determined to work with the community to minimize the issues going forward.

"We have to claim the streets," he said. "We have to claim our neighborhoods and that's what I keep telling the public."

And, for the safety of the residents in his district, he encouraged them to communicate with him and local law enforcement.

"You got transients living there doing illegal activities and sometimes the neighbors have got children and that doesn't diminish the fact that illegal is illegal," Chadis said. "Sometimes they're abandoned substandard that it becomes illegal. But we the city are taking care of it."

Chadis said it's going to take community involvement to address these problems and he's willing to meet with residents to discuss their concerns about the neighborhood.

"Matter of fact, this afternoon I've got a meeting with one of the residents in the neighborhood," he said. "We've talked on the phone and I typically want to meet with them face to face."

But, he said due to significant investments made in his district, the neighborhoods should be positively impacted with revitalization.

"My optimistic side says if you revitalize the downtown area, you're gonna see some spillage into the neighborhoods," Chadis said. "And that's what's happening. And it is so invigorating."