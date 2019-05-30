Couple celebrates 65 years of marriage

LUBBOCK, Texas — After 65 years, one Lubbock couple said they are still as much in love with each other as the day they first met.

Howard and Mary Cherry got married in 1954, and raised their two children here in the Hub City.

“I will always be crazy about her,” Howard said. ” If something were to ever happen to her, I don’t know what I’d do, we are always together.”

The couple met when they were teenagers, and got married before Howard served in the Korean War. Together they have two children, eight grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

“I graduated from high school on Friday, He came back from Korea on Saturday, and we were married by Sunday,” Mary said. “I love him to pieces and wouldn’t change anything.”

The couple said the secret to a long-lasting relationship is a good sense of humor and shared faith.