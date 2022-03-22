LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

Covenant Children’s is pleased to announce that it has been re-verified as a Level II Pediatric Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

Covenant Children’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Amy Thompson said, “we’re pleased that the ACS has recognized our continued commitment and ability to care for injured pediatric patients.”

In addition to being the only freestanding children’s hospital in the region, Covenant Children’s remains the only verified Pediatric Trauma Center in the region. Covenant Children’s has been a verified pediatric trauma center since 2003 and in 2021 saw over 630 pediatric trauma encounters. Covenant Children’s also has the only dedicated neonatal and pediatric transport teams in the region, with a specialized pediatric ambulance and helicopter.

“The American College of Surgeons recommends that pediatric trauma centers should be used to the fullest extent feasible and only, ‘when a pediatric trauma center is not available, should its role be carried out by an adult trauma center that fulfills the requirements for provision of optimal trauma care to children,’” said Dr. David Gray, Covenant Children’s chief medical officer and chief quality officer. “Adult trauma centers (even level I), not also verified for pediatrics, are not guaranteed to meet the American College of Surgeon’s pediatric trauma standards. Verification as a pediatric trauma center matters to our community.”

To be verified as a pediatric trauma center, Covenant Children’s met the requirements in the Resources for Optimal Care of the Injured Patient manual and underwent a survey, conducted by a team of reviewers experienced in the field of trauma.

Founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical education and practice, the American College of Surgeons (ACS) established the Consultation/Verification Program for Hospitals in 1987. The program promotes development of trauma centers in which participants provide not only the hospital resources necessary for trauma care, but also the entire spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients – from prehospital phase through the rehabilitation process.

About Covenant Health:

Covenant Children’s, a part of Covenant Health, is the first and only licensed freestanding children’s hospital in Lubbock and the surrounding area. Covenant Children’s is one of only eight members of the Children’s Hospital Association of Texas, providing highly experienced, pediatric board-certified specialists to care for our patients. To support this, we also offer the only dedicated transport team specialized to meet the needs of critically ill or injured infants and children. Covenant Children’s is the leading pediatric medical facility in the region due to our team of talented caregivers. To learn more about Covenant Children’s, please visit covenantchildrens.org or our Facebook page. Covenant Children’s, the only hospital built on faith and love.

(Press release from Covenant Health)