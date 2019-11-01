Covenant Children’s throws Halloween carnival for patients

Lubbock, Texas — Covenant Children’s Hospital threw a Halloween carnival so patients who are not able to go trick-or-treating won’t miss out on any of the holiday fun.

Douglas Pippin, said he is a father of two, and his two-month old is spending his first Halloween at Covenant Children’s.

Pippin said although his family is spending the holiday at the hospital, he loves watching his kids interact with the staff.

“It’s heartwarming, it puts a smile on my face,” Pippin said. “Everyone is smiling, laughing, you’re not uncomfortable at all, it honestly feels like home it’s amazing I love it.”

Childlife Specialist Stacy Frye, brought the Halloween carnival to Covenant Children’s and said she just wants to give the patients opportunities that any other normal kid would have.

“I mean, the hospital is usually never fun and they’re not voluntarily coming,” Frye said. “They have not fun medical things happening

and they miss out on stuff when they’re not in school that they would typically be doing.”