Covenant Health launches program to vaccinate homebound individuals

LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health launched a new program Tuesday to help vaccinate homebound patients against COVID-19.

The program was created with the help of paramedics and the Mobile Integrated Health team.

“I think that this is an area that’s just been left open and there’s a hard way to address it. We are trying to see if this is something that we can support and manage,” said Wesley Wells, Regional Director of Pharmacy at Covenant Health.

This program is backed by the Lubbock Health Department and Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

“For this to be available to them, where someone will come to their home, do their vaccination, answer questions, sit with them – that kind of thing – is always beneficial.” said Lisa Gilliland, Executive Director at Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

Wells said this took a lot of coordination and was in the works for months.

“There will be a referral process and you’ll call in and we will schedule you for an appointment on a Tuesday or Thursday,” Wells said. “We will kind of coordinate a schedule and a team will go out and vaccinate. Then they will wait around for 15 to 30 minutes, in case there’s any adverse effects.”

They will only offer one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and there will not be any additional or booster doses.

“Whatever we can do to get more people vaccinated is really our goal right now,” Wells said.