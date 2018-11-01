Coyote pays business a surprise visit Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - A coyote gave a local business a scare when they found the young pup inside their Storm Water Management shop.

"He was real calm in the corner. After animal control got there, he got pretty vicious," Myles Querner, who found the coyote, said.

Querner said the coyote followed him into the shop when he opened the garage door. Once the coyote sat in, they called animal control to come relocate it.

"When they get in domestic locations, they get confused and disoriented," Steven Greene, director of Lubbock Animal Services, said.

Greene said if a coyote is in your yard or around your home, you should call Animal Control for help.

"They are one of the high-risk carriers for rabies. Then foxes, skunks, bats and raccoons," Greene said.