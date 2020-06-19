DACA recipients respond to Supreme Court Ruling

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday morning against the Trump Administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA.

With the ruling, more than 650,000 undocumented immigrants are no longer facing the threat of deportation.

In November of 2019, former DACA recipient Saba Nafees, along with several students from Texas Tech University took to the steps of the Supreme Court as the DACA hearing was taking place.

“It was a big day for us because we just didn not know what to expect,” Nafees said.

Seven months later, Nafees said they feel heard.

“For the past few weeks and months we’ve just been waiting in just strong anticipation of what is going to happen,” Nafees said.

Nafees’ family is from Pakistan, and moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth area when she was a pre-teen. She attended Texas Tech University. In 2012, the Obama Administration passed an executive memorandum Nafees said saved her from deportation.

“I was saved by the bell because — DACA existing is the reason why I’m here currently in the United States. It is the reason why I was able to finish school, start my PhD and finish my PhD,” Nafees said.

When the Trump Administration ended the program, it was a worrisome time for Anna Garcia, a DACA recipient now attending Texas Tech.

“It was absolutely terrible,” Garcia said. “It was a really sad day. I cried a lot. I just felt like my world came crashing down.”

Following the Supreme Court ruling, both women now feel some relief.

“I’m grateful to the justices who listened in and to all the people who are part of the lawsuit and many of my own friends who put their lives at risk to get this going and make their voices heard,” Nafees said.

Both women said their fight isn’t over yet, and said DACA status is only a temporary fix. DACA status does not provide recipients with a pathway to citizenship, only a two week work permit.