Damage across Lubbock during severe weather

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Lubbock saw moderate damages across the city limits during Monday's severe weather. Neighbors across the Hub City said they saw mutliple fallen trees, power lines down, and structural damage.

"I've lived here for a long time now, but we didn't know how bad it really was until my neighbors came over to tell us," said Michael Calvillo, owner of destroyed shed. "We just looked outside and saw all the walls and roof gone, and it crashed into the fence with only the foundation left standing.

Construction crews were out cleaning up some of the damages, as power lines and fallen trees posed a hazard to those in the area.

"We had our own tree that kind of fell on us, but not badly," said Andy Bentley, who cleaned up tree debris. "But there were other sections where we saw power lines just totally knocked down, and you could just tell how big this storm was for a bit."