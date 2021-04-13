Data shows minorities are being vaccinated at a lower rate

LUBBOCK,TX— Vaccines have been making their way around Texas for months now, but according to new data not everyone is getting vaccinated at the same rate.

“Everybody that is here in our community we want to get vaccinated,” said Director of the City of LUbbock Health Department, Katherine Wells.

Across Texas over 9 million people have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

But according to data from Texas Health and Human Services, minorities are still being vaccinated at a lower rate and are more hesitant toward getting vaccinated.

“A lot of people are hesitant about entering or accessing healthcare and therefore are less likely to come in for vaccinations,” said Wells.

Around Texas, of those vaccinated, almost 40% are White while 26% are Hispanics and only 7% are African-Americans.

Lubbock’s own demographic breakdown following the state’s almost exactly. Of those vaccinated in Lubbock, 50% are White, 25% Hispanic, and 7% African-American.

“Overall it’s good that we are seeing similar trends in Lubbock to what overall demographics are here,” said Wells.

But according to CDC data, minority communities are at a higher risk for getting and dying from COVID-19.

Dr. Gaston Rougeaux-Burnes is a local psychologist who works with minority communities, who says that’s one reason why it’s so important to help minorities get vaccinated.

“These were communities that felt this the most and now you are seeing people that are reluctant to do it. It’s this double edged sword of we are getting hit the hardest and we are less likely to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Rougeaux-Burnes.

The health department says they are using their vaccine ambassador program to reach out to minority communities and are working to schedule more pop-up clinics.

“You know, we are all breathing the same air, we are living in a community, we all come in contact with each other, so it’s just important that the entire community get vaccinated so we can reach that herd immunity. We can’t skip any one group or we won’t reach those immunity goals,” said Wells.

But Rougeaux-Burnes says there’s always more to be done.

“It’s going to take a conservative effort from everybody to make sure we move in the same direction, and make sure we educate our communities, and that we manage any fears they might have about taking something like this,” said Rougeaux-Burnes.

If you need to make an appointment to get a vaccine at the Civic Center you can do online or you can call the Health Department using 806-775-2933.