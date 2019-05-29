LUBBOCK, Texas — This time of year is a common time to see dead fish washing up in playa lakes around Lubbock.

Director of Water Utilities, Aubrey Spear, said there is high turnover in playa lakes, and the rising temperatures lower the oxygen level, causing more fish to die.

However, Spear said it is nothing to worry about, and that they city never places fish in playa lakes, if they are there, it is most likely from residents.

“A lot of times when people see dead fish they think immediately the water is poisoned or has been contaminated with something,” Spear said. “It would take significant levels of contaminants to cause these fish to die.”