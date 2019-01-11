KLBK News

December 24th Ag Journal: President Trump signs new Farm Bill

Posted: Jan 11, 2019 11:22 AM CST

LUBBOCK, Texas - After months of negotiations, President Trump officially signed the new Farm Bill. This comes as a huge relief to farmers who are needing to start putting a plan in place for the upcoming year.

The segment wraps up with a look at various ag conferences happening around the South Plains. 

