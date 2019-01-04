Lubbock, TX - National statistics show domestic violence spikes during the holidays and Lubbock Police said it's a big problem here, too. They said it's a common call they get on a daily basis.

Lubbock Police have a unit solely to deal with family crimes, which could involve a variety of relationships.

"It could be current boyfriends, girlfriends, previous boyfriends and girlfriends, previous relationships, previous roommates, brother, sister," said Detective James Sullivan with Lubbock Police.

He said there's thousands of domestic assault reports every year in Lubbock.

"Whether it's something minor or something major. We work everything from harassment all the way to homicide," said Sullivan.

The calls spike during the holidays, typically during November and December.

"You have a lot more stress. You have a lot more family around. That makes for a stressful environment. You have a lot more drinking and drug-use during the holiday season," said Sullivan.

If the cops aren't called, there could be several reasons for that, too.

"They don't want the kids to see their dad go to jail. That's a common thing we hear a lot of the time. That's why the police aren't called. Well, can you imagine sending your kid's father to jail during the holiday?," said Steven Garcia with the Women's Protective Services.

Sullivan said, sadly, it's common for victims to not press charges, but always know if you need them, they're there to help.

"A lot of times we can't get the victim to cooperate with the investigation the prosecution of the suspect so when we can't get them to assist in that prosecution. A lot of times the cases don't get prosecuted," said Sullivan.