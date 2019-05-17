DPS warns drivers to watch out for pedestrians and cyclists

In the state of Texas alone, The Department of Public Safety, said there are roughly 8,000 pedestrian and cyclist accidents each year. A problem that Corporal Johnny Bures said drivers need to pay more attention to.

“They do have the same rights and responsibilities as those that are driving in cars,” Bures said. “And so you do have to obey all traffic laws such as stopping t stop signs, stopping at red lights, observing all markers, and lane markers.”

Aidan Grigsby, a local bicyclist, said a lot of drivers do not notice him when he is driving, and it makes him constantly concerned.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t pay attention to things going on and it’s something that needs to change here in Lubbock” Grigsby said. “I slow down at intersections and make sure I look both ways and don’t keep on cruising thinking they see me because most of the time people don’t see me.”