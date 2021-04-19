Early voting begins for May election

LUBBOCK, Texas — Over 2,000 people came out on the first day of early voting for Lubbock’s City and School District General and Special Election. People can vote on the Lubbock-Cooper bond or whether or not to make Lubbock a Sanctuary City for the Unborn.

Lubbock County Elections officials said they expects a higher turnout rate than normal.

“Because of the things that are on the ballot, the phone calls that we have, the people that we’ve had come in and ask questions, there will be more interest in an odd number may election,” said Lubbock County Elections Administrator, Dorothy Kennedy.

The sanctuary city proposition, which City Council voted against in November, would make abortion illegal within the City limits of Lubbock.

For those in the Lubbock-Cooper district, they will also vote on a new $420 million education bond, which would provide funds for several new academic buildings, as well as extracurricular activities and facilities.

With these being the issues on the ballot, Kennedy said it makes this election all the more important.

“Anytime you see those things on an election or going on–it’s important to get involved at the local level because those decisions are made by a handful of people that affect a very large decision,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy said they have already sent out 6,000 mail-in ballots, and in-person polling places are asked to continue following COVID protocols.

“The election workers will be wearing their masks, but the voters don’t have to wear theirs. There are masks there for them, gloves and pencils to use the erasers to touch the screen and cleaning in between,” said Kennedy.

There are only nine days of early voting, so Kennedy encourages voters to act fast.

“Local elections are very important here to us, so everyone who has a vote needs to get out and come vote,” said Kennedy.

Early voting continues until April 27, with election day being Saturday, May 1. To find a polling place, click here.