East Lubbock holds second Water Wars

LUBBOCK, Texas -- After the 2018 controversial "Water Wars," Jay Shaw, with Eastside Unity, said there needed to be changes made before this year.

Last year, Lubbock Police were responding at the location of the event when an officer was hit with an object and drenched with water.

"I think we all came to agree that it was out of line, and this year we will not participate in any ruckus," Shaw said.

Shaw said when planning the event he wanted to make sure he included first responders, and invited them out.

"It's agreed everybody will get wet," Shaw said. "So you can hit the police with water today,

and you can hit us with water. We're gonna have a good time and just gonna show unification."

Shaw said there is division among the East Lubbock community, and events like this teach kids in Lubbock about coming together.

"Just to bring love back to our neighborhood honestly," Shaw said. "I'm trying to teach them that we still have morals in our neighborhood, teach them that we still care for them, and we're trying to keep them out of trouble."