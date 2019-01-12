Eighth grade boy makes donation to children at Women's Protective Services Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Raaghav Awasthi, 13, has always volunteered with charities and donated his clothes, but decided he wanted to create a project on his own. That's why he decided to collect stuffed animals to donate to the children staying at Woman's Protective Services.

"First I was going to gather blankets and coats for the elderly during the winter season," Awasthi said. "Then I realized many churches and kids would also be doing this for their project."

He said he settled on stuffed animals, with the hope that each child would sleep better at night with something to snuggle.

"I was able to raise about 20, then after that I realized that there were 60 kids there and I didn't have enough," Awasthi said.

Penny Jones with WPS said so many people talk about how this generation of children are so selfish, but this story proves that it is just not true.

"There's so many good-hearted eighth graders and people out there that are young and that have a passion for giving back to the community," Jones said.

Jones said when the children received the stuffed animals they were so excited and that even a small gesture makes them feel special.

"Giving to those that are in need when you can, I'm a firm believer that it comes back around when you are in need," Jones said.

Jones said donations are skim during this time of year, so any gift is greatly appreciated.

"This is usually a time where it is a little bit harder to receive donations because people have done a lot during the holidays for their families and a lot of people do donate during that time of year," Jones said.

Awasthi said he was at first nervous to start this process of gathering donations on his own but he ended up proving to himself that he could do something big.

"Just being able to help someone is that you can know you were able to make a big impact in their life," Awasthi said.

