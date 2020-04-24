Family of baby killed in backpack speaks out after accused killer wants out of jail

LUBBOCK, Texas — 27-year-old Trevor Rowe was arrested in January and charged with capital murder for the death of 11-month-old Marion Montoya.

According to the police report, Montoya died after she had been stuffed into a backpack and left in a car.

Rowe has filed a petition, asking to be let out of jail due to the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED STORY: https://www.everythinglubbock.com/news/local-news/man-accused-of-murdering-infant-asks-to-be-out-of-jail-due-to-covid-19/

Emilio Montoya, Marion’s father, said she died before celebrating her first birthday.

“He needs to rot in jail for the rest of his life,” Emilio said. “Because he doesn’t deserve to be free.”

Marion’s grandmother, Sheilah Montoya, said hearing the news that he wanted to get out reopened wounds that will never heal.

“He doesn’t deserve to get out because of COVID-19,” Sheilah said. “COVID-19 isn’t half as bad as what he did to her.”