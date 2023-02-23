LUBBOCK, Texas — A panel of four people spoke to a group of law students at Texas Tech on Wednesday night about the wrongful rape conviction of former student and Army veteran Timothy Cole, who was exonerated in 2009.

“The only thing Timothy had in common with the Tech rapist was that he was Black,” said Kevin Glasheen who represented the Cole family and helped them to receive compensation from the wrongful conviction.

Cole maintained his innocence for years despite multiple offers of plea bargains but died in prison at age 39 from asthma complications.

Among many topics discussed, panelists focused on the prevention of wrongful convictions, how to affect legislative change, and what committing to criminal justice reform looks like from legal and advocacy perspectives.

Cory Session, Tim’s brother and the vice president of The Innocence Project of Texas, talked about the red flags he witnessed.

“The chief of police of the Texas Tech Police Department publicly said, ‘You’ve got the wrong person. It’s not Tim Cole,'” Session explained. “There was another person by the name of Jerry Wayne Johnson whose name was mentioned, who had been arrested for two other rapes with the same modus operandi, but they announced, ‘We got him – the Tech rapist – Tim Cole.'”

Jerry Wayne Johnson, already locked up and serving life sentences for other crimes, later confessed to the rape, with DNA backing up his claims.

Judge Charles Baird, who reversed Cole’s wrongful conviction and ordered his exoneration, sat alongside the other panelists, adding, “You can’t say ‘everybody’s in prison cause they belong there and the system never makes mistakes.’ The system makes tons and tons of mistakes. We need to keep an open mind.”

It’s been a tough three-and-a-half decades for the family, but they said they have never stopped fighting for change.

Together, his loved ones passed the Timothy Cole Act in 2009 to increase the compensation given to exonerees. They also helped create the Tim Cole Advisory Panel on Wrongful Convictions to study its prevention across the state.

“I have to give all the credit to my parents, our family and our faith,” said Karen Kennard, Tim’s sister and shareholder in the Government Law and Policy Group at Greenberg Traurig. “I know that his life had purpose, and more than anything, I know that his life will continue to inspire others, and so that’s what continues to uplift me and carry me through these 35 years.”

Kennard and Session said, in particular, their mother made a huge impact on the legal and advocacy work they do today.

“The route to all change is in education,” Session recalled her saying. “When the DNA test came back and it was not Tim, she said, ‘No, there won’t be any demonstrations. I’m a teacher by trade. There’ll be education, which will lead to legislation.’ Tim’s life and legacy is a baton that we’re trying to pass on to law students around this country.”

Written on the program is a quote from Cole: “I still believe in the justice system, even though it doesn’t believe in me.”