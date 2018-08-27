Fighting hunger after Hurricane Harvey: South Plains Food Bank reflects on efforts

LUBBOCK, Texas - It's been one year since Hurricane Harvey made landfall, and one of the first groups to reach out was from West Texas.

South Plains Food Bank raised 90,000 pounds of food, and more than $60,000. David Weaver, CEO of South Plains Food Bank, says he couldn't believe the outpouring of help.

"I was so amazed and touched by how the community came together, and immediately started asking what they could do to help," said Weaver. "It's just the way West Texans are."

While it was a chaotic time for the food bank, Weaver says there were a few notable people who really made a difference. One group of people traveled 13 hours to donate 15,000 pounds of food to the food bank.

"We never expected that sort of donation, and just how they went completely out of the way to do this blows my mind," said Weaver.

Even though no one at the food bank met the victims of Hurricane Harvey face to face, Weaver said the South Plains still made a difference.

"I know what people are grateful for the gift we gave, even if they don't know that it came from Lubbock," said Weaver. "We don't do this for recognition, we do this to help."