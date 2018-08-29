Fire destroys home in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas - A home was destroyed in Lubbock County after it caught on fire earlier Tuesday morning.

Firefighters do not know the cause of the fire, but believe it may have started in the kitchen. The homeowner was not there when the fire started, but her friend, Linda Slatton, said she is devastated by what happened.

"She was just sobbing," said Slatton. "I didn't understand her until she told me that her house was on fire."

Slatton said that she dropped everything to be there for her friend, and they watched the fire consume her home.

"It was crazy, I've never seen anything like it, never known anyone who has lost everything in their home," said Slatton.

The fire started around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, and by the time firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. It took an hour and several calls for water to put out.

"Due to the nature of the water supply in the county, it's not ideal for fire fighting use," said Justin Musgraves, regional fire coordinator. "Once we realized the size of the fire, we notified two more fire department just to get more water."

Despite their best efforts, officials say the home is a total loss, taking not just furniture, but also some items the homeowner cannot replace.

"There were pictures, photographs and memories in there, and it's just a total loss." said Slatton. "It's just so sad, because there's no way she can get those back."

However, Slatton said she is just happy that her friend is still here.

"I just praise God that she's alive," said Slatton. "You can replace things, but not life, thank goodness that she's OK."

