Flu season symptoms may be occurring with your pet

LUBBOCK, Texas - This time of year is commonly referred to as flu season, but it may be affecting your pets as well.

Steven Greene, director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center, said flu in animals has been seen almost everywhere including in Texas.

"There's been cases in West Texas and I think in every state in the Union," Greene said.

Eila Machado, Veterinarian at the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center, said symptoms in a dog would be upper respiratory, coughing, sneezing, and some thick nasal discharge.

But, she said it's these same signs and symptoms that are probable indicators for other infections too.

"There's sort of a flu virus for every species," Machado said. "So it is a very specific and real disease in dogs."



She encourages pet owners to be aware of the virus and take proper precautions.

"Doggy daycares, dog play groups are great for the socialization of your animal, so I would never want to tell someone not to bring your dog somewhere like that, but definitely have your veterinarian check on your dog annually," Machado said.

Greene says, "Anything you can do to help keep them healthy as far as changing water bowls, food bowls, keep those clean. Anytime you change pets, you need to change the bedding and what have you, also because you don't want to have anything contaminating your pets."

If there is concern about a pet being sick, consult a veterinarian for the best course of action.