Forever Family: Meet Zykieria

Zykieria is a fun-loving teen with a big heart. Just like other girls her age, she enjoys makeup and going to the movies with her friends! Zykieria is very self-aware and believes in positive, personal development. She enjoys lifting others up and putting a smile on their faces. When Zykieria isn’t getting all dolled up, she likes to go on runs or play basketball. During her down time, she listens to music, dances, or plays video games. Zykieria’s long-term goals include a future career in pediatric nursing. She is ready for a forever family that will provide her with a sense of belonging and security. Could your home be the loving environment that helps Zykieria turn her goals into reality?

Zykieria is legally cleared for adoption and listed on the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange (TARE). Visit the TARE website at https://www.dfps.state.tx.us/Application/TARE/Home.aspx/Default. For more information about bringing Zykieria into your family, please contact Saint Francis Ministries at texasinfo@st-francis.org.

Saint Francis Ministries is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing healing and hope to children and families. Saint Francis is the community-based care provider for Texas DFPS Region 1, which includes 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains. To learn more about fostering or adopting, please attend one of the monthly virtual meetings held by Saint Francis and hear from local child placing agencies how to get started, the basic qualifications, and much more. Plus, there’s plenty of time to ask questions! Visit Saint Francis Texas on Facebook @SFMtexas to register for the online meetings, which can also be found below: Second Thursday of the month (Lubbock area): https://lubbock-area-foster-care-adoption.eventbrite.com Third Thursday of the month (Amarillo area): https://amarillo-area-foster-care-adoption.eventbrite.com For more information, please contact Erin Baxter at (806) 317-5631 or email texasinfo@st-francis.org. Visit Saint Francis Ministries online at https://saintfrancisministries.org.