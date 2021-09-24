Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
State of the State
National
Washington-DC
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Mystery Wire
Latest
Your Local Election Headquarters
Top Stories
Former Border Patrol agent talks about the Haitian migrants coming to Del Rio
Video
Top Stories
Beer theft turns violent, suspects hit store employee then point gun, LPD report said
Arrests made after bar fight, shooting and chase; names released
Another arrested, 3 remain at large in Sept. 12 deadly shooting
Family pet attacked by neighbor’s dog, Lubbock woman stuck with $600 vet bill
Gallery
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready Nation
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: September 24th, 2021
Video
Top Stories
KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: September 24th, 2021
Video
Top Stories
KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: September 23rd, 2021
Video
KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: September 23rd, 2021
Video
KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: September 22nd, 2021
Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic stays busy with Peter, Rose, 2 areas of potentially new development
Video
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
Texas Rangers
The Big Game
The Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
Contests
KAMC First Freeze
KLBK Big Chill
KLBK Price Is Right Giveaway
KAMC COUCHGATERS Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Good Morning, Good Coffee
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find It Fast
BestReviews
Black History Month
Calendar
Gaming News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Lone Star NYE
Project Roadblock
Remarkable Women
Search EverythingLubbock
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Destination Texas
Intentional Living
Forever Family
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Welcome Home West Texas
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Jobs
West Texas Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Former Border Patrol agent talks about the Haitian migrants coming to Del Rio
KLBK News
by:
Terri Furman
Posted:
Sep 24, 2021 / 07:46 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 24, 2021 / 07:46 PM CDT
Local News
Arrest made after Plainview man burglarizes home, steals guns
“Horns way down big time,” said Texas Tech student about Red Raiders vs. UT
Video
LFR says number of gas leak calls has increased in the last 5 years
Video
Former Border Patrol agent talks about the Haitian migrants coming to Del Rio
Video
Panhandle-South Plains kicked off 2021 fair, emphasis on safety
Video
Man pleads guilty, admits to driving to Lubbock to engage in sex with a young girl
CDC recognizes Lubbock Health Department and Citibus for vaccine efforts
Video
City of Lubbock reports 219 new COVID-19 cases Friday
Beer theft turns violent, suspects hit store employee then point gun, LPD report said
Arrests made after bar fight, shooting and chase; names released
Another arrested, 3 remain at large in Sept. 12 deadly shooting
Man arrested in Lubbock, part of federal crackdown on international fraud case
Pack and Troop 536 partner with Roscoe Wilson Elementary PTA to give back to the school
Can frogs teach us about staying healthy? These scientists think so
TTU School of Theatre & Dance announces 2021-2022 season: Awakenings
More Local News
News Highlights
Who’s responsible for the Joe Biden Taliban billboard over I-83 in Pennsylvania?
Lubbock pizza delivery man falls 7 floors in Raider Park elevator
KAMC Special: Get your Midland NOAA Weather Alert Radio with free shipping on us!
KLBK Special: Get your Midland NOAA Weather Alert Radio with free shipping on us!
Two arrested on Loop 289 after racing at speeds up to 140 mph, LPD report said
1 injured after shooting outside Lubbock fast-food restaurant
Video
Don't Miss
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar