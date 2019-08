LUBBOCK, Texas- We’re actually going to see slightly cooler air for this time of year this afternoon. The sky is going to remain mostly sunny with puffy cumulus clouds giving us some breaks from the sunshine. The wind will stay at 10-15 mph this afternoon, with a high temperature of 94° in Lubbock. There will be a few storms in the area as well. Temperatures will climb up a degree, or two, tomorrow area-wide. We’ll still see mostly sunny skies, with 10-15 mph wind and a high of 95° for Lubbock.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!