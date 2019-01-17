FSA to temporarily open Lubbock office

LUBBOCK, Texas - The United States Department of Agriculture is temporarily re-opening several farm service agencies as the partial government shutdown inches toward day 27.

Local farmers are glad for the temporary re-opening, but also say it's just not enough.

Steven Brosch, a cotton farmer, said it's frustrating and it just adds to what has already been a terrible year.

"We already got hurt with our crops not doing amazing this year, and now we have this stupid crap from Washington," Brosch said.

Brosch said there is a lot of frustration after the USDA announced they will be opening FSA offices again, but only offering limited services.

Steve Verett, executive vice president of Plains Cotton Growers, said farmers appreciate the improvement of temporarily reopening the office, but there are a lot of other functions they still need.

"You'll be able to come in and fix their farm operating loans, but there won't be any records that farmers can put in to prepare for the next year," Verett said.

He said one of the functions that is needed is check endorsment. For farmers who have connections to FSA, their deposits haven't been able to go through.

"Guys who have operating loans with FSA can't get anything done," Brosch said. "These guys have FSA as their banks and they are just sitting there with their checks with no income."

Even if you don't rely on FSA for your loans, Brosch said it still doesn't put you in a good position.

"Nobody can get new operating loans, even if you go to your own bank," Brosch said. "The longer we wait the longer we can't plan for the next year, and so if this shutdown goes on for much longer there is going to be a lot of farmers hurting."