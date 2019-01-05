Game warden: "Swiss army knife of state police"

LUBBOCK, Texas - New details are coming out after a man led officers on a dangerous car chase across Lubbock Thursday afternoon.

Christopher Thompson fled from DPS troopers after he was approached on a routine traffic stop.

A Lubbock game warden eventually caught Thompson where he was arrested and handed him over to DPS. While these kinds of arrests might not be the first ones the public thinks game wardens are involved with, they said it can be pretty typical.

"Our normal days as game wardens are predictably unpredictable," said Sims, Lubbock game warden. "We can be the first to show up on scene whether it's domestic, suicide, or a murder investigation."

Sims said game wardens are used in several different types of situations.

"We've had felony evading cases just four minutes prior to talking to a family about what fish they caught," Sims said. "Even when I first started I thought I would catch the worst poacher, and instead my first case was arresting people for controlled substances."

Sims said working as a game warden is always unpredictable, but they're proud to serve the community in any way they can.

"We are kind of the Swiss army knife of state police," Sims said. "We are there to respond, and act as a force multiplier; that's our sworn duty."