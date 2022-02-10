LUBBOCK, Texas – Gas prices are at the highest they’ve been in eight years, according to data from AAA. The last time the statewide average reached $3.15, which is the current average, was back in October 2014.

Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson for AAA Texas, gave some numbers that show how the prices have increased over the past two years.

“$2.15 a year ago, today $3.11. So today, the price is 96 cents higher than it was a year ago,” he said.

“In Lubbock, the prices climbed 13 cents, on average, over the last week. Certainly, there’s some people that are paying more, some paying less, but that’s the average.”

There are multiple causes for the uptick in prices. For one, more people are leaving their house normally after COVID and are back on the roads. In addition, there’s more demand for crude oil at this time as people are turning their heaters up to beat these colder months.

Armbruster gave some tips on how to save money on fuel and said it is unlikely the prices will come back down anytime soon.

“One of the most important things you can do is make sure your tires are properly inflated,” he said. “Under-inflated tires, of course, are not only dangerous, because you could have a blowout, but also that takes away from your fuel economy as well.”

He also suggests making sure the vehicle is maintained to the manufacturer’s specifications and making sure going out to run errands is done in the same morning or afternoon so the car isn’t constantly starting up and shutting down.

Nationally, Lubbock has the 16th lowest gas average among other cities. In California, drivers are paying $4.68 a gallon for unleaded gas. Thankfully, Lubbock hasn’t reached that point just yet.