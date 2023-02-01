LUBBOCK, Texas – With the icy roads and dangerous conditions sticking around for a couple more days, it’s extremely important that your tires are in good shape before you head out.

Whether your tires are new or they’ve been around the block a few times, taking care of them, especially during the winter, is always important.

“When the temperature starts dropping, the pressures do drop, and you need to have your tires checked,” said Mitch Morgan, owner of M&M Service Center.

Tire experts recommend checking your tire pressure monthly. A majority of cars nowadays will tell you if your tire’s pressure is off, so when that light comes on, it’s time to fill it up.

“For some tires, it’s more difficult to tell if they’re low or not, but get it checked,” Morgan said. “We’re all here. All of us in the tire business are here to help you.”

Driving on worn-out tires is dangerous at any time, but particularly during extreme winter weather.

“Tires do get old, they rot, they crack, they split, and they need to be replaced at that point as well,” Morgan said. “You need a good, deep tread to prevent hydroplaning and to increase traction. Also, tire pressure does affect traction as well, so if your tires are low, then that affects your ability to control your vehicle stop or turn.”

Morgan said all-terrain tires may last longer, but they don’t necessarily create better traction. He said while all-season tires aren’t made for off-roading, they should be able to track just fine on snow and ice.

“If your tires are in good shape, if they’re not too old, they’re not worn out, you have good tread, and the tire pressure is good, then the rest of it is up to you behind the steering wheel,” Morgan said. “Slow down, there is no big rush. Everybody understands that there’s bad weather, and you just need to take your time.”

Morgan said tires aren’t designed to stop on a dime, so you should still drive slow on ice, especially when you are making a turn, to help prevent fishtailing and maintain overall control of your car.

M&M Service Center is located at 1414 Avenue L. To learn more, visit their website.