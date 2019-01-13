Girl Scout cookie season is back Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Saturday morning, Girl Scouts from Lubbock and surrounding areas came to Indiana Baptist Church to pickup their first shipment of Girl Scout cookies.

Each Girl Scout picked up 144 boxes of cookies, but will continue to receive more as shipments come in every week by the truckload.

Lauren Settle has been a Girl Scout for nine years. She loves the cookie selling season because she constantly meets new people and gets to spread the message of Girl Scouts.

"The Girl Scout slogan is building girls of courage, confidence and character and that's really important to me," Settle said.

Although it may look simple, there is a method behind selling these cookies.

"Always be smiley," Settle said. "Don't be afraid to get out there and ask people if they want to buy cookies because that's probably the scariest thing of it all."

Shaylee Dillon, a fifth generation Girl Scout, said selling these cookies is about more than just giving someone with a sweet treat.

"Girl Scout cookies are designed to teach girls five skills," Dillon said. "Such as: goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics and people skills."

Because of her involvement in the organization, Dillon said she has realized that she is a leader not just in her school, but in her community.

The cookie selling season will end on February 24. If you are looking for cookies but do not personally know a Girl Scout, download the Cookie Finder app.

After opening the app, enter your zip code and you will be directed to the nearest location that a Girl Scout is selling.

And if you happen to be selling cookies this year, Dillon has a few tips.

"Always be positive, smile, promote your cookies," Dillon said. "If you talk about the cookies themselves and what they taste like, it's a lot easier to sell them that way."

