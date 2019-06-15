Good Samaritans return lost wallet

LUBBOCK, Texas — A couple returned a wallet to its rightful owner, Jerry Hernandez, after it was lost at a gas station Wednesday afternoon.

Jerry Hernandez said he had been having a difficult week.

“A friend of mine died and then I had another funeral the next day and I had an eye surgery, I had two doctors visits this week… I was under a lot of stress,” Hernandez said.

He said in addition to those events, he lost his wallet after pumping gas on his way home in Southeast Lubbock.

“I told my wife I’m missing my wallet so she went up and down Indiana and didn’t find it,” Hernandez said.

He said he and his wife soon began to cancel his cards and request a new social security card.

The next day, however, he said Jessica Sosa and Tre Jones arrived at his doorstep with the wallet in hand, with all the contents still there. Hernandez said he saw the couple through their Ring doorbell application.

According to the couple, Hernandez was grateful, and gave them pens and toy fans.

Hernandez said he didn’t have any money on him and did not get their contact information to thank them further.

“It’s their money, their stuff,” Sosa said.

“I guarantee if she found three wallets on the streets she [Jessica] would have brought them to the houses too,” Jones added.

After finding out the difficult week Hernandez had been having, Jessica began to grow emotional.

“It’s a big difference you can make in people’s lives, like that, just the small things,” Sosa said.

Hernandez said the small act of kindness made his week.

“Now that she’s put a little faith back in me, it’s just a good feeling to have,” Hernandez said.