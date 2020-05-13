Governor Abbott applauds Lubbock for low Covid-19 case growth rate

LUBBOCK, Texas — Since the start of May, the number of daily Coronavirus cases in Lubbock County hasn’t passed 10. Compared to April, where an average 14.5 cases were reported daily.

KLBK spoke with Governor Greg Abbott, who said he applauds Lubbock for what it’s done in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If you look at the growth rate of new cases in Lubbock,” Abbott said. “You’re at a one percent growth rate which is one of the best if not the best in the state of Texas.”

In an effort to stop case spread on a statewide level, Abbott ordered testing of all nursing home staff and residents. Specifically in Lubbock County, 40 of the 50 Covid-related deaths are from nursing homes.

“We had a conference with Vice President Pence and Dr. Birx where this is a goal we want to achieve nationwide,” Abbott said. “Where every nursing home in the United States of America is going to have every resident as well as every staff member tested.”