Grab a glass: High Plains Wine Growers Association talks wine boom around the Hub City

LUBBOCK, Texas - Lubbock County and surrounding areas are slowly putting themselves on the map as prime grape-growing land in the United States.

"We do have the largest planting in the state of Texas," Katy Jane Seaton, executive producer for the High Plains Wine Growers Association, said.

Seaton said with crops like cotton and peanuts already being grown here, local farmers have learned the tricks of the trade to grow healthy grapes in West Texas.

"The biggest factor here is we have generational farmers who have accomplished other crops, and they take that knowledge and turn out premium fruit," Seaton said.

The popularity of wineries and tasting rooms is also growing in West Texas, Seaton said.

"We are blessed. It takes a village, and we are truly humbled by all the people who support Texas wines," Seaton said.