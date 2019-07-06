Grandson reflects on life of Dan Law

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech community has been mourning the loss of legendary Red Raider, Dan Law, after the 87-year-old passed on Monday.

Dan Law’s youngest grandson, Wes, said Dan Law was placed in hospice care which gave the whole family enough time to gather in Lubbock and celebrate his life.

“There’s never been and I doubt there will ever be another Dan Law,” Wes said.

Wes said most people will remember his grandfather for his accomplishments, like bringing the lights to the baseball field so Tech could play their first night game. However, Wes said he will most remember the way his Grandfather worked to provide for his family.

“He came from a blue collar hard working family in Alabama during the Depression, and he worked his way out of it,” Wes said.

“Everyone loves that underdog story, and the fact that he earned

his way into a legacy that will last forever is a beautiful thing.”