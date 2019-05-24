Hail damage seen throughout Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Severe weather along the South Plains caused localized flooding, several inches of rain, and hail, on Thursday and Friday.

Auto body shops said they deal with more than five calls a day to deal specifically with hail damage.

"It's that time of year where we start seeing a ton of hail, and even the minor damages needs to be taken care of," said Steven Tisdale, owner of Collision King. "The minor damages can really build over time and can get you a big deduction when you go to turn it (your car) in."

Ping pong ball sized hail was seen coming down, and local residents said they've had enough.

"It sucks," said Nick Coker. "Every time it does this it just sets us back a little more, I mean we're all sick of it."