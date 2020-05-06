Hair salon owner says she won’t open this Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that barbershops, nail salons and hair salons can reopen starting May 8th.

Abbott said local businesses can open under certain guidelines. There can only be one client per stylist, and it’s recommended that both wear masks and operate by appointment only.

Danielle Ward, owns Caprock Salon Suites, and said she isn’t ready to open on the 8th.

“If our numbers were more stagnant and we weren’t seeing new cases on a day to day basis I would probably feel more comfortable opening on May 8th,” Ward said. “But until we can get that under control and get some stable numbers across the board, then I will feel more safe and secure.”

Ward said when she does reopen, clients will have their temperatures taken upon arrival and appointments will be staggered so she can clean after each customer.

“I’m only having me and one person at a time in the salons” Ward said. “So I’ve invested in air purifier systems, and they will be required to have a mask.”

Ward said even though she is ready to get a paycheck once again, she doesn’t want to open until she can do it in a way that keeps both her customers and herself safe.

“It’s not about when I open up it’s how I open up,” Ward said. “We do provide a service to the public, we need to make sure that not only we’re safe, but our patrons and their families are safe as well.”