Happy’s Shaved Ice to open second location after fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — Owners of Happy’s Shaved Ice gave the community a personal thank you after fundraising enough money to open at least one of their locations after a bad fire damaged the other.

A month ago, their location on 50th street caught on fire after a machine sparked, and has been closed ever since.

“It’s incredible, we never expected an outpouring like this,” said Kaydi Griffis, Co-owner of Happy’s Shaved Ice. “The people who walk through our doors are our heart and, we are so grateful for everything they’ve done.”

Community members could donate directly to Happy’s Shaved Ice or buy a t-shirt “Save Happy’s” to show their support. The owners are still counting how much money was raised from this, but said it should be enough to open the new location.

“We still have a lot of rebuilding to do with the one that burned, but luckily our second location was already in the works and now we have a boost to see that to the end,” Griffis said.

The second location is expected to open in the fall of 2019 on 118th Indiana Avenue.