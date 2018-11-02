KLBK News

Holiday flavors hit the shelves

Blue Bell Creameries

LUBBOCK, Texas - Ricky Jaramillo joins KLBK This Morning to talk about their holiday flavors now in stores. Flavors like Peppermint Bark, Peppermint and Christmas Cookies are here just in time to usher in the holidays.

Click here for ways to use these favorites in the kitchen. 

 

 

 

