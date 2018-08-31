How Lubbock schools fit in with Governor Abbott's school safety plan

LUBBOCK, Texas - Since the school shooting at Santa Fe High school that ended with 10 dead earlier this year, Governor Greg Abbott is working to make sure it doesn't happen at another district.

"We need school hardening strategies which includes things like metal detectors as well as providing greater access to things like mental health and counseling services," said Abbott.

Lubbock I-S-D's Nancy Sharp says not only are they meeting these standards, they're doing even more to keep your kids safe in the classroom.

"Everyone knows exactly what they're supposed to do, and in a moment of being scared, we have signs everywhere should they forget," said Sharp.

Sharp said the school has provided a section in their app to give students and staff a place to report any suspicious activity.

"We're also working to make it easier for students to anonymously report threatening or suspicious behavior," said Abbott.

While L-I-S-D says safety is a priority, they would still like more equipment to help. This November adding more security measures is on the ballot for voters. This would allow more cameras, lighting, and controlled access points.

"Students are coming and going through some unsecured doors, and while they might be tempted to prop it open, that then compromises everyone in the building."

For more information on the bond, you can look at their website HERE.