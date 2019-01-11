Hub City trying to keep up with West Lubbock growth

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas - West Lubbock is growing rapidly with new residential and commercial construction and Councilwoman Latrelle Joy is focused on making sure the new growth doesn't out shadow longstanding neighborhoods and residents.

"One of the problems we've had in the past is we get involved with developing new and we forget about the neighborhoods that have been here for so long," Joy said. "So we must take care of what we have and make sure that we're not neglecting the neighborhoods."

She said part of the effort will require the help of residents and she is asking for their help.

"Taking good care of what you have, take care of your streets, making sure that people are safe, and making sure that we work together," Joy said.

The growth is continuing to cause the city to be more diligent in providing the basic necessities like roads and water lines, and Joy said it's her top priority to get a head of the developments.

"One of the goals is to try to get ahead of the development," Joy said. "When you're behind it, and they build these lovely homes and you've got asphalt road that's not in very good condition, that doesn't work as well."

Joy said this year she'll be working hard to make sure that both established and developing neighborhoods are all growing together successfully.