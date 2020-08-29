Idalou HS prepares for changes to football games

LUBBOCK, Texas — Friday night lights are back on the South Plains, although different due to the pandemic. As fans made their way to Idalou High School’s Reddell Field, fans were met with changes, but Idalou ISD administration said it shouldn’t take away from the high school football experience.

“We feel blessed that God’s given us the opportunity to even start, because that’s been in doubt for a little bit,” said Jerry Estrada, Idalou High School principal.

UIL rules require that stadiums be at 50 percent capacity, so Idalou ISD administration taped off every other row to promote social distancing. The change means their usual 2,000 seats have been cut down to about 1,000.

“Cut that down to about 600 [for home] and 450 on the visitor’s side,” Estrada said.

Idalou ISD is also asking families stay within their own unit, and students are also being asked to social distance and wear masks.

Masks are required in the stadium as per Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate.

“We’re going to ask that everyone that walks into the stadium has a mask when they enter the stadium,” Estrada said.

As for concessions, the stand will be separated with plexiglass and customers won’t be able to self-serve condiments.

Despite the changes, however, Idalou ISD Superintendent Robert Gibson said they are excited to get high school football going.

“This one is probably going to be extra special because there’s a lot of people that didn’t know whether this was going to happen tonight. It’s finally here and so I think that emotions will be running high and it’s going to be a good time. Fun time,” Gibson said.