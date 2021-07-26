IL – Burnout

40 Hours…5 days a week. But for many the average work week takes up Much more than that. Do you feel like you have nothing else to give at work or that you are doing more than you ever have before? You aren’t alone. We talk to a local physician about how to deal with burnout and how to help others in this week’s Intentional Living. Dr. Craig Barker, the Chief Medical Officer for UMC Physicians says some signs are…Feeling exhausted, like you are physically exhausted all the time, Wanting to withdraw and be alone, just getting ill and sick more often.

We all have friends who have talked about having these feelings. Especially after the last year and a half with covid. Realizing you have it is the first step in getting help. “Recognizing the problem and saying I have a problem, you should reach out and ask for some help from friends, coworkers, or your employer. The best part is that burnout is temporary. There are several things you can do to counteract it.

Lean on your faith, Exercise, get some fresh air, eating a healthy diet and getting better sleep. Or schedule a three day weekend to relax. But there are also ways an employer can help. Let your employees know you appreciate them, shoot them an email, or a hand written note, a pat on the back, or even a candy bar. Just let them know you realize they are working really hard.