Intentional Living – Dr. Guidry

While going through cancer can be an emotional, involved and complicated process. It not only affects the person diagnosed but each family member or loved one. Just as there are treatments available for cancer, there are also treatment teams and experts available at UMC’s Southwest Cancer Center for individuals and families who need support.

I spoke with Dr. Evan Guidry, who is the Senior Psychosocial Service Coordinator, who explains all that is available at the Cancer Center. He says, “with all the patients we recommend they keep to their normal routine as possible. I think a big part of it is that even while you are having treatment your life doesn’t stop. You still have all of the same stressors and things to worry about that you had before you were diagnosed and often the person is lost in the mix and they are competing with needs and requirements.

When trying to live your best life despite the circumstances, it can be a struggle to fit everything in and still take care of yourself. Dr. Guidry says, “to not let the fact that they have cancer to dominate their lives. Celebrate the small victories. Even 5-10 minutes of walking makes a difference. We encourage meditation we try to work with patients on guided imagery or deep breathing exercises.”

In the end, Dr. Guidry said the hardest part for patients is self compassion. “People often beat themselves up that they can’t do the same level of activity social or physical and blame themselves for being sick. They would never be as judgemental with family or friends if they were sick. It’s just a matter of giving yourself the same compassion you would give other people.”

Dr. Guidry and his team are available to all patients and their families going through treatment at the UMC Southwest Cancer Center. From pain management, to sleep, to ways to lower anxiety, they cover a whole host of issues. For more information, give them a call at 806-775-8600.