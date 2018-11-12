Intentional Living – Holiday Exercise

Holiday Season is the favorite time of the year for many people, but it can be so tempting to be a little more lax with your exercise routine because of all of the celebrating. You don’t have to sacrifice your health. There are ways to maintain your weight without putting a damper on the holiday fun.

“It’s very, very easy to just sit at home and absorb it all during the holidays.” Says Julie Dominguez who is the Director of the UMC Activities Center. Family, Food and Football can make it hard to stay motivated to stick to your workout routine. Julie goes on to say, “it’s really easy to kind of fall off of it and once you’ve fallen off of it is hard. Try to maintain what you’re doing.” My big question though is it a good time to start a new workout regimen? Dominguez tells us, “we always recommend don’t start an exercise program during the holidays because you’re setting yourself up to fail, the holidays are the time to maintain, not lose. You have the rest of the year to work on losing.”

Julie does give us some tricks on keeping moving. “when you go out shopping, park farther out…take those extra steps. When you go to the grocery store or the mall or running errands of any kind, if you can take the stairs instead of the elevator those little things. If you have dogs they always need to be walked, just try to walk off that extra meal and those extra calories…just keep moving.” No matter what type of activity you choose to do, “just try to keep moving, that’s the biggest thing, it doesn’t have to be something crazy, just be movement of some sort.”