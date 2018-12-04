Intentional Living – Holiday Spending

Every year we put ourselves through the stress of the holidays. The long lines…Big Price Tags, and large crowds searching for the perfect gift.

This holiday shopping season, some people may find it hard to stay both stress and debt free.

But a bit of planning can help you get through the holidays without losing your sanity and your budget.

Tip Number One – Make your list and check it twice. Decide which loved ones are getting gifts and what gifts you need for secret Santa at work and for your kids teachers and stick to a budget for each person.

Tip Number Two – Compare prices. When you are out shopping, check online prices for the same item on your phone. It may be cheaper somewhere else. Many retailers offer a price-matching guarantee, so it pays to do some research.

Tip Number Three – Limit your spending and give back to a good cause. Take some of the funds that would have gone to presents and donate it to a non-profit instead. Have your kids actually think about others who aren’t as fortunate and then take them to spend money on others. The lesson will stick with them.

Remember, it’s not about the amount you spend on a gift but the thought that counts. And if you aren’t a shopper, December 14th is the official Free shipping day.