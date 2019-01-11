January 7th Ag Journal: Lubbock Electric Company
LUBBOCK, Texas - When it comes to ginning cotton, it takes a lot of moving parts to make sure every cotton bowl can be ginned, baled and shipped all over the world. Helping keep that gin equipment running, is Lubbock Electric Company.
Watch the video to see just how Lubbock Electric Company is keeping gins across the cotton belt running efficiently.
More Stories
-
After months of negotiations, President Trump officially signed the…
-
Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains is excited to kick off the 2019…
-
Today will see cooler air with some…