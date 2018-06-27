June 25th Ag Journal: 2018 Farm Bill Update Video

LUBBOCK, TX - This week's Ag Journal takes a look at how the 2018 Farm Bill is doing. It passed in the House last week and is expected to be voted on by the Senate this week. However, it is unlikely to pass as is because of changes to the SNAP program, or what was known as food stamps.

The segment wraps up with a look at ag related events happening across the South Plains.