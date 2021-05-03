KLBK Evening Forecast: May 3rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening forecast.

Tonight: Severe storms. Low of 49°. Winds N 20-30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 70°. Winds NNE 20-30 MPH.

Severe storms are expected across the KLBK viewing area this afternoon through the early overnight hours. Our main threat will be with damaging winds in excess of 70 MPH, and hail near 2 inches in diameter. The main timeline for severe storms will exist through 10 PM tonight, with storms ending from east to west. Localized flooding is also a concern, as these storms could track over the same places. Conditions will continue to calm across the area after 10 PM, with showers and storms coming to an end. Low temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Conditions will be much calmer across the region on Tuesday. High temperatures will top vary from the middle 60s to the middle 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the north-northeast around 20-25 MPH, with winds occasionally gusting upwards of 35 MPH. Temperatures will cool off overnight, eventually bottoming out in the middle 40s to middle 50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a pretty typical May day across much of western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Highs will range from the middle 70s into the middle 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be a little breezy at times, out of the southwest around 20-25 MPH. We will remain dry, with just a few clouds around the region. Those clouds will linger into the overnight hours, as temperatures vary from the middle 40s to lower 60s.

Thursday will basically be a carbon copy of Wednesday, just with a few more clouds across the area. Highs will peak somewhere in the middle 70s to middle 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Southeasterly winds will bring more moisture back into the region Thursday evening into the overnight hours. Winds will gust near 30 MPH. Lows by Friday morning will bottom out in the lower 50s to upper 60s. It will be muggy Friday morning.

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast by Friday, a few of which could be on the strong to severe side. As of right now, it looks like storms will be most likely during that afternoon and evening hours. Friday night into Saturday morning, our rain chances will come to an end. It will be pretty warm, if not hot, from Friday through Sunday, as high temperatures top out in the the middle 80s to middle 90s. Winds will also be on the strong side, gusting upwards of 40 MPH out of the southwest. Mother’s Day looks to be hot and dusty this year.

Please remain weather aware this Monday evening! We will keep you safe through the storms.

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx