Good Morning, and thank you for being up bright and early with us on this thrilling Thursday! This morning on KLBK Bright and Early:

Scammers are becoming more personal and affecting more people.

Keep your furry family member from getting a heat stroke during this hot summer.

Patrick Mahomes took home the ESPY award for best NFL player.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!